We aren’t done giving away money, actually, we’re just getting started.

B98.5 is giving you the chance to win $1000, five times a day, every weekday through October 31!

Listen for the keyword at 8am, 10a, Noon, 2pm and 4pm. You’ll have 15 minutes to text the keyword to 70123 for a chance to win $1000.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible participants. For details and Official Rules click here.