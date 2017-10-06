Now Playing
Posted: October 09, 2017

Listen for a chance at $1000!

B98.5’s Pay Your Bills 

We aren’t done giving away money, actually, we’re just getting started. 

B98.5 is giving you the chance to win $1000, five times a day, every weekday through October 31!

Listen for the keyword at 8am, 10a, Noon, 2pm and 4pm. You’ll have 15 minutes to text the keyword to 70123 for a chance to win $1000.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible participants. For details and Official Rules click here.

  

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

