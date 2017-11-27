Contestant with Down syndrome competes in Miss Minnesota USA

Mikayla Holmgren, center, accepts the "Spirit Award" during the 2018 Miss Minnesota USA contest in Burnsville, Minn. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Presenting the award are Tori Triffin, Miss Minnesota Teen 2017, left, and Meridith Gould, Miss Minnesota USA 2017. Holmgren, 22, made history Sunday night when she became the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Holmgren, who also is believed to be the first woman with Down syndrome to compete nationwide, was named the recipient of the Miss Minnesota USA Spirit Award and Director's Award. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

The Associated Press