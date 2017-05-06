Conrad Hilton arrested for alleged car theft in Los Angeles

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2008, file photo, Conrad Hilton, left, Kathy Hilton, center, and Rick Hilton arrive at the launch party of new MTV series "Paris Hilton's My New BFF" in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton's younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order. Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at a home in the Hollywood Hills. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The Associated Press

Paris Hilton's younger brother, Conrad Hilton, has been arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order.

Police say the 23-year-old Hilton Hotel heir was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

He allegedly was in a Bentley owned by his ex-girlfriend's father.

Hilton was booked for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order and jailed on $60,000 bail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had obtained a lawyer.

Hilton has had a series of run-ins with the law. He was arrested two years ago inside his ex-girlfriend's home.

He also received probation for threatening British Airways flight attendants. Last year, he spent two months in jail for violating that probation by using cocaine and other drugs.