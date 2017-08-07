Yo-Yo Ma's concert plea helps bring friend's lost puppy home

In this photo provided by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Grace Ellrodt, left, and conductor David Zinman sit with Zinman's puppy Carlito outside his home Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Lenox, Mass. Ellrodt found the missing dog Sunday evening after hearing about a plea cellist Yo-Yo Ma made for help following the BSO's matinee concert at Tanglewood. (Hilary Scott/Boston Symphony Orchestra via AP)

The Associated Press

With Yo-Yo Ma's help, a friend was able to bring his lost puppy home.

The cellist on Sunday made an impassioned plea to nearly 14,000 concertgoers after a matinee at Tanglewood in Massachusetts to ask them to help find conductor David Zinman's lost puppy.

The 4-month-old Havanese named Carlito had vanished that morning and Zinman was afraid the puppy would get run over by a car or snatched by a coyote. Ma considers Zinman one of his greatest mentors.

Grace Ellrodt didn't attend the show but heard about the lost dog from concertgoers and family.

She and her boyfriend were driving in Lenox that night when they spotted the lost puppy in the road. She says she knew right way it was Carlito.