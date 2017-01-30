Now Playing
Posted: January 29, 2017

Complete list of winners at 23rd annual SAG Awards

The stage for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards appears at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press

MOVIES:

Actor: Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Actress: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Cast: "Hidden Figures"

Stunt ensemble: "Hacksaw Ridge"

___

TELEVISION:

Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Comedy series cast: "Orange is the New Black"

Actor in a movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

Actress in a movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Drama series cast: "Stranger Things"

Actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Actress in a drama series: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

___

Life Achievement: Lily Tomlin

