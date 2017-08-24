Now Playing
Posted: August 24, 2017

Common and Hanks among stars of 'Super School Live' special

This combination photo shows, from left, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Hanks, Common, Andra Day and Samuel L. Jackson who are among the celebrities participating in an hour-long live television special about reinventing American high schools. “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live” will air on all four major broadcast networks simultaneously on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/File)
This combination photo shows, from left, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Hanks, Common, Andra Day and Samuel L. Jackson who are among the celebrities participating in an hour-long live television special about reinventing American high schools. "EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live" will air on all four major broadcast networks simultaneously on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Common and Jennifer Hudson are among the celebrities participating in an hour-long live television special about reinventing American high schools.

The stars will be joined by more than two dozen celebrities slated to appear on the "EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live " special that will air on all four major broadcast networks simultaneously on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The special will highlight the efforts of the XQ Institute, which was co-founded by a former assistant education secretary in President Barack Obama's administration.

It's slated to include live music, comedy sketches and documentary segments.

Hudson, Sheryl Crow and Yo-Yo Ma are among the scheduled musical performers.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis and her actor-producer husband Julius Tennon are executive producers of the show.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
