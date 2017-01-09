Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2017

Committee to Protect Journalists boosted by Streep's appeal

This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

A plug from Meryl Streep on Sunday's Golden Globes telecast sparked a surge in contributions to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the CPJ had received about 700 online donations totaling $60,000, communications associate Mehdi Rahmati said.

Ordinarily, only a handful of donations would have been received overnight, he said. "And people are still reaching out."

Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep cited President-elect Donald Trump's tumultuous relationship with the media. Then, she urged viewers to support a free press as journalists face dangerous assignments abroad. Last year was the worst on record for journalist imprisonment around the world, according to the CPJ, a non-profit committed to protecting press freedom.

Streep's appeal to the telecast's 20 million viewers was a happy surprise for the CPJ, Rahmati said.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
