Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 14, 2017

Comedy Central keeps Noah at 'Daily Show' through 2022

Comments
FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Trevor Noah attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of
FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Trevor Noah attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of "The Daily Show" through 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Comedy Central says it has agreed to a contract extension that will keep Trevor Noah as host of "The Daily Show" through 2022.

The network said Thursday that Noah will also produce and host year-end wrap-up specials for Comedy Central, beginning in a few months.

The little-known Noah was a leap of faith for Comedy Central when he was selected to succeed Jon Stewart at "The Daily Show" two years ago. He started slowly but has made inroads both critically and commercially, and the network says he's the most popular late-night host among young adults aged 18 to 34.

Noah quipped that it's exciting to know he's under contract for five more years, "or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all, whichever one comes first."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation