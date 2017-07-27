Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Comedian in Car Getting Cash: Seinfeld is Forbes' top paid

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo Jerry Seinfeld performs at the David Lynch Foundation Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. Forbes announced on July 27, 2017, that Seinfeld is the highest paid comedian over the past year, bringing in $69 million. (Photo by Robert Altman /Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015, file photo Jerry Seinfeld performs at the David Lynch Foundation Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. Forbes announced on July 27, 2017, that Seinfeld is the highest paid comedian over the past year, bringing in $69 million. (Photo by Robert Altman /Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Forbes has crowned Jerry Seinfeld as the king of the club when it comes to the highest-paid, stand-up comedians.

The magazine estimates Seinfeld brought in $69 million over the past year partly due to his Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Seinfeld also has sizable income from syndication royalties on reruns of his NBC series, which ended nearly two decades ago.

Netflix's spending spree on stand-up comedy specials has had a big impact on the Forbes list. Chris Rock, Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer round out the top five. All of them have Netflix deals.

Last year's highest-paid comic, Kevin Hart, fell to sixth place with earnings of more than $32 million.

