Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 06, 2017

College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast

Comments
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Sarah Silverman arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Shonda Rhimes arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Kate Walsh arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Gabrielle Carteris arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Dawn Hudson arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Lea Michele arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Emmy Rossum arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Susan Kelechi Watson arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Justin Timberlake arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Anna Paquin arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Chrissy Metz arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Sterling K. Brown arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Lea Michele arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Shonda Rhimes arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Amandla Stenberg arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Marcia Clark arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
View Larger
College student bring Hollywood stars to tears at breakfast
Isla Fisher arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES —

It wasn't Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Lawrence who got the most rousing applause at the Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday. It was a college freshman named Carla Arellano.

The Loyola Marymount University student received a standing ovation and brought a room of Hollywood heavyweights to tears as she accepted a full-ride scholarship from "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot. Arellano's emotional acceptance speech made Gadot and fellow presenter Justin Timberlake teary eyed.

The 26th annual breakfast celebrating the trade publication's Power 100 ranking of women in the entertainment business included presentations of $1 million in college scholarships to girls from underrepresented communities in Los Angeles.

Jolie gave the keynote address at the event Wednesday at Milk Studios. Lawrence accepted the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation