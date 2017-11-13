Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

Colin Kaepernick named GQ magazine's citizen of the year

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. The free agent quarterback was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism on Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. The free agent quarterback was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism on Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ's magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.

Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Donald Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team.

Kaepernick says on Twitter he's "honored" by the recognition.

The magazine 's story includes comments from several of Kaepernick's supporters and confidants. Rapper J. Cole says Kaepernick "sacrificed his dream" to stand for something. Ninety-year-old singer and activist Harry Belafonte says seeing people like Kaepernick taking action is "the greatest reward" he could ask for.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

