Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 21, 2017

Cobain's daughter thanks late dad on date of 50th birthday

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Frances Bean Cobain attends the 5th Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween in Los Angeles. Cobain posted a tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Frances Bean Cobain attends the 5th Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween in Los Angeles. Cobain posted a tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief note on Instagram on Monday. She writes, "You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life."

Her mother, actress and former Hole singer Courtney Love, posted a picture of Frances as a child on Instagram on Monday, with a note, "Your daddy would be proud of you!"

The 24-year-old Cobain was a toddler when her father took his own life at the age of 27 in April 1994.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation