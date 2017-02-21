Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 21, 2017
Cobain's daughter thanks late dad on date of 50th birthday
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, Frances Bean Cobain attends the 5th Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show: Seth Rogen's Halloween in Los Angeles. Cobain posted a tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Frances Bean Cobain posted a brief note on Instagram on Monday. She writes, "You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life."
Her mother, actress and former Hole singer Courtney Love, posted a picture of Frances as a child on Instagram on Monday, with a note, "Your daddy would be proud of you!"
The 24-year-old Cobain was a toddler when her father took his own life at the age of 27 in April 1994.
