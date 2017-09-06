Now Playing
Posted: September 06, 2017

CMT Artists of the Year event to support hurricane recovery

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017, file photo, Chris Stapleton performs on NBC's
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017, file photo, Chris Stapleton performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. This year, CMT will use its annual Artists of the Year event to highlight Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts while also recognizing the biggest artists in country music. CMT announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be honored on Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tenn., with special performances from other artists that will be announced later. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CMT Artists of the Year event to support hurricane recovery
FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017, file photo, Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line perform at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This year, CMT will use its annual Artists of the Year event to highlight Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts while also recognizing the biggest artists in country music. CMT announced Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be honored on Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tenn., with special performances from other artists that will be announced later.

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

This year, CMT will use its annual Artists of the Year event to highlight Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts while also recognizing the biggest artists in country music.

CMT announced Wednesday that Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will be honored Oct. 18 in Nashville, Tennessee, with special performances from other artists that will be announced later.

The live television special will also honor those impacted by the hurricane that hit Texas, and artists will be encouraging fans to support relief efforts.

Aldean and Bryan have both been selected six times by CMT for the honor, while Florida Georgia Line has been honored five consecutive times by CMT.

