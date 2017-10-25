Clooney donates $1M to combat corruption in Africa

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, George Clooney arrives at the premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles. Clooney has donated $1 million to combat war crimes and corruption in Africa. The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Wednesday, Oct. 25, announced the gift to the Sentry, an investigative initiative that Clooney co-founded to uncover the financial networks behind conflicts in Africa. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press