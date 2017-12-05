Clinton returns to New Hampshire for book signing

Now Playing
Posted: December 05, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a benefit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum at the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. —

Hillary Clinton is returning to New Hampshire for the first time since just before the 2016 presidential election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate is signing copies of her new book, "What Happened" on Tuesday in Concord. Clinton won New Hampshire's four electoral college votes in last year's election, though President Donald Trump — without offering evidence — blames voter fraud for his loss in the state.

Clinton also is heading to Boston, where she will be honored with the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston's "Believe in Girls" award for working to improve the lives of women and girls.

Greater Boston chapter president and CEO Deb Re says Clinton embodies the resilience and self-confidence the group hopes to inspire in young women.

