Christiane Amanpour to help fill Charlie Rose gap on PBS

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2014, file photo, Christiane Amanpour of CNN reacts to photographers at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif. Amanpour is helping PBS fill the gap created by Charlie Rose's exit. On an interim basis, public TV stations will be able to air Amanpour's weekday public affairs program that originates on CNN International. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press