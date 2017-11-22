Now Playing
Posted: November 21, 2017

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child together

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left and John Legend arrive at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Teigen and Legend are expanding their family. The model and the musician used social media Tuesday, Nov. 21, to announce that they’re expecting their second child.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family.

The model and the musician used social media Tuesday to announce they're expecting their second child together.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram that shows the couple's daughter, Luna, with her hands on her mother's stomach. When Teigen asks, "What's in here?" the toddler responds, "Baby."

Legend can be heard laughing in the background.

He linked to the video on Twitter, captioning it with two hearts and two baby emojis.

Teigen also posted a self-portrait on Snapchat of her protruding stomach in a fitted black dress. "Very excited to not have to hide this anymore," she wrote.

Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, were married in 2013. Luna was born in 2016.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
