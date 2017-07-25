Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2017

Chrissy Teigen gets blocked by Donald Trump over ‘no one likes you’ tweet 

Model Chrissy Teigen has been blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for City Harvest, Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images
Model Chrissy Teigen has been blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is one of the latest to be blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported that the block came after Teigen responded to a tweet from Trump in which he expressed disappointment with Republicans

“It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” he tweeted.

“Lolllllll no one likes you,” Teigen replied.

According to Teigen, that was the tweet that led to the block. She tweeted, “after 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw.” UsWeekly reported that alongside the tweet was a screenshot that said, “You are blocked from following @realDonaldTrump and viewing @realDonaldTrump's tweets.”

Teigen has regularly been outspoken against Trump, as well as her husband, singer John Legend. On Monday, Legend said “Trump is our national embarrassment” and “the opposite of a role model for our young men” in response to Trump’s Boy Scout Jamboree speech. In the speech, Trump discussed politics despite saying, “Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts?” He also bashed the media, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported July 11 that some advocates of the First Amendment have sued Trump for blocking them and other critics on Twitter. The suit came after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in June Trump’s tweets “are considered official statements by the president of the United States.” The suit argues that it is unconstitutional to block critics from his Twitter page.

Tiegen joins other celebrities who have been blocked by Trump, including Stephen King, actress Marina Sirtis and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” writer Bess Kalb.

