Posted: August 10, 2017

Chris Cornell statue planned for Seattle by singer's widow

FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album,
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album, "Higher Truth," during a music video shoot in Agoura Hills, Calif. Cornell's widow told The Seattle Times for a story published Aug. 9, 2017, that she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

SEATTLE —

Chris Cornell's widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2vQjKyH ) she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial that will take about seven months to complete. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue. City officials didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Cornell hanged himself in a Detroit hotel hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May. He was 52.

