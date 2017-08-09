Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set

Phil Mccarten/Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia native Chloe Grace Moretz, whose recent projects have included “Neighbors 2” and “The 5th Wave,” says she was once fat-shamed years ago on the set of a movie she didn’t specify.

Moretz tells Variety that a male costar once told her that although they played a romantic couple on-screen, he said she was “too big” for him to have been interested in real life. She didn’t name names.

More recently, Moretz spoke out against an ad campaign for an animated movie she lent her voice to, “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarves.” The posters for the movie, a modern take on “Snow White,” derided the notion of a less-slender heroine.

Following this post on Twitter, she responded and took action:

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017