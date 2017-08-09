Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Chloe Grace Moretz was once fat-shamed on a movie set
Phil Mccarten/Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP
Chloe Grace Moretz attends the 2017 Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
By
Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia native Chloe Grace Moretz, whose recent projects have included “Neighbors 2” and “The 5th Wave,” says she was
once fat-shamed years ago on the set of a movie she didn’t specify.
>> Chloe Grace Moretz apologizes for film promo accused of body shaming
Moretz tells
Variety that a male costar once told her that although they played a romantic couple on-screen, he said she was “too big” for him to have been interested in real life. She didn’t name names.
>> Read more trending news
More recently, Moretz spoke out against an ad campaign for an animated movie she lent her voice to, “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarves.” The posters for the movie, a modern take on “Snow White,” derided the notion of a less-slender heroine.
Following this post on Twitter, she responded and took action:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself