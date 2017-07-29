FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Talinda Bennington, wife of Chester Bennington said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017, she wants âto let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.â Chester Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last week. His death was ruled a suicide. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

On Wednesday, Chester Bennington’s death certificate officially confirmed his cause of death as suicide by hanging, according to TMZ and "Extra." The same week, the late singer was honored with three amazing tributes: one by his band Linkin Park, one by the fellow band Coldplay and one by California artist and Bennington fan Jonas Never.

Linkin Park first paid tribute to their fallen bandmate by sharing a collage of fan artwork on social media. Captioned “#RIPChester,” the image features memorials created by fans all over the world in Bennington’s honor.

On Tuesday, Coldplay’s Chris Martin honored the late singer by performing a solo rendition of Linkin Park’s hit song “Crawling," Rolling Stone reported. He dedicated the performance, which took place during their tour-opening concert, to “anyone who’s missing someone.”

Lastly, Never painted a 20-foot mural dedicated to Bennington because he “thought it would be good for something.” The artwork, which can be seen on the 101 freeway northbound near Coldwater Canyon Avenue in California, features the late singer shirtless with a smile on his face.

“When I heard Chester died, I immediately thought of that wall because I knew some of the band members lived in the Valley,” Never told "Entertainment Tonight." “I just texted [the restaurant owner] Jim [Connors] and offered to do it for free because it was the right thing to do.”

