Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 10, 2017

Channing Tatum dances with cashier at gas station

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Channing Tatum arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Comrade Detective" in Los Angeles. Tatum danced with a North Carolina gas station cashier in a video posted to Facebook Live on Aug. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

STATESVILLE, N.C. —

Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The "Magic Mike" star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas' "If I Ruled The World." Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum's fans via Facebook Live .

Tatum is promoting his upcoming film, "Logan Lucky," which centers on a heist at a North Carolina NASCAR race.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation