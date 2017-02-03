Now Playing
Posted: February 03, 2017

Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line

This undated image released by Nolis Anderson shows Chance the rapper draped in an American flag and wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods' "Thank You Obama" line. (Nolis Anderson via AP)

Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, left, listen to Chancelor Bennett, 'Chance the Rapper', right, from Chicago, perform at the lighting the 2016 National Christmas Tree ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. The rapper tweeted a photo of himself on Feb. 2, 2017, wearing Obama-themed clothing. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Chance the Rapper models 'Thank You Obama' clothing line
This undated image released by Nolis Anderson shows Chance the Rapper wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods' 'Thank You Obama' line. (Nolis Anderson via AP)

The Associated Press

Chance tweeted out photos of himself Thursday wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods' "Thank You Obama" line. Some of the items include a T-shirt imprinted with name of Obama's daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honor of the 44th president.

Chance has been a strong supporter of Obama. He has attended parties at the White House and appeared with Obama at last year's National Christmas Tree lighting. He also appeared on the campaign trail last year to urge voters to back Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

