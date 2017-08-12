Now Playing
Posted: August 12, 2017

Chance the Rapper acts as grand marshal of Chicago parade

Chance The Rapper performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug 5, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Chance the Rapper acts as grand marshal of Chicago parade
Chance The Rapper performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Chicago.
Chance the Rapper acts as grand marshal of Chicago parade
Chance The Rapper performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Chicago.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO —

Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper rode through the streets of his Chicago hometown as grand marshal of the city's back-to-school parade.

The 24-year-old rapper sat atop a white convertible waving at the crowds during Saturday's Bud Billiken Parade , which welcomes Chicago children back for the new school year.

It's not the first time Chance has been involved with Chicago Public Schools. Earlier this year he donated $1 million. He was also was part of an effort to distribute thousands of free backpacks stuffed with school supplies at the parade. He's also urged politicians to help the schools.

He told WLS-TV he wants to "make sure everything is a little easier" for students, teachers and parents.

The rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, won three Grammys in February. The parade started in 1929.

