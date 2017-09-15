Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 15, 2017

Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running

Comments
Models wears creations by designer Pam Hogg during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
Models wears creations by designer Pam Hogg during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running
A model wears a creation by designer Pam Hogg during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
View Larger
Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running
A model wears a creation by designer Pam Hogg during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
View Larger
Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running
A model wears a creation by designer Pam Hogg during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.
View Larger
Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running
A model wears a creation by designer Pam Hogg during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

London is stepping into its role as style capital with the opening of Fashion Week.

The extravaganza will feature five days of catwalk shows — over 80 in all — and presentations along with dozens of parties.

The roster will include established star performers like Burberry, Emporio Armani and Versus by Versace along with upcoming talents fresh from London's design academies — and from the streets.

Caroline Rush, chief of the British Fashion Council, said Friday the British fashion industry has gone from "strength to strength" in the last decade and now generates roughly 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) to the British economy. She said 880,000 people are employed in the fashion field.

She says "London is the most diverse, multicultural and open city in the world and we fiercely want to protect that reputation."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation