Posted: July 25, 2017

Center devoted to director Zeffirelli takes shape in Italy

Florence mayor Dario Nardella, right, and Franco Zeffirelli's son, Filippo, left, pose for photographers at the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1. (Maurizio Degli Innocenti/ANSA via AP)
Florence mayor Dario Nardella, right, and Franco Zeffirelli's son, Filippo, left, pose for photographers at the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1. (Maurizio Degli Innocenti/ANSA via AP)

Masterpieces are displayed at the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
People visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
A woman visits the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
People visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
People visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
A man takes a picture as he visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
People visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
People visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Actor Franco Nero poses next to the costumes for the opera 'Don Carlo' directed by Franco Zeffirelli in 1992 at Milan's Opera House La Scala, during a preview for the media of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Journalists visit the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts during a preview in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Journalists visit the library of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
A partial view of the library of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Benedetta Spada with the Zeffirelli Foundation arranges memory photographs of director Franco Zeffirelli in his studio at the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
A three-dimensional model for the set up of the opera Aida directed in 2002 in Verona by Franco Zeffirelli is on display during a preview of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
The costume by Anna Anni for Carmen that was worn in 2009 by soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera for the direction of Franco Zeffirelli is on display during a preview of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
A tempera sketch by Lila de Nobili for the role of Violetta of the opera La Traviata is seen during a preview of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Journalists and guests snap pictures in the 'Inferno Room' during a preview of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.
Journalists scan the 'Inferno Room' during a preview of the Franco Zeffirelli International Centre for the Performing Arts in the the late 17th century San Firenze Complex in Florence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The center, besides its educational activities, brings together the entire artistic and cultural patrimony of the Italian director's almost 70-year career, including over ten thousand books from his personal library, thousands of professional documents and notes, designs, sketches, scripts, screenplays and storyboards, as well as a substantial collection of photographs of his works from the post-war years to present days. The center will open to the public on Sept. 1.

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy —

A center dedicated to Italian director Franco Zeffirelli is taking shape in Florence.

The Franco Zeffirelli International Center for the Performing Arts hosted a preview Tuesday of its exhibits, housed in a former Florence courthouse near Palazzo Vecchio.

Some 300 original sketches by the director and more than a dozen costumes used in his operas are displayed. The Inferno Room features a multimedia recreation of Zeffirelli sketches that were inspired by Dante's "Divine Comedy."

Music from some of the 94-year-old director's movies reverberated in the corridors.

Actor Franco Nero, who starred in Zeffirelli's 1988 film "The Young Toscanini," strolled through the preview.

Florence city officials said they hope the center will open to the public in September. It will hold books, photographs and notes, as wells as drawings.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
