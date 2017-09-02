Celebs play benefit soccer match to aid London fire victims

Team Ferdinand, from left, captain - singer Marcus Mumford, presenter Ben Shephard, athlete Mo Farah, actor Damian Lewis, DJ Spoony and soccer player Peter Crouch celebrate after Farah scores the first goal of the match first goal of the match during Game4Grenfell, a charity football match to raise funds for Grenfell Tower survivors at QPR's Loftus Road stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Stars from the entertainment and sports worlds have played a soccer match in London to benefit victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that claimed more than 80 lives in June. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

The Associated Press