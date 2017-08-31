Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 31, 2017

‘You Will Survive’ Gloria Gaynor tells Harvey victims in revamped version of hit song

Comments
Singer Gloria Gaynor attends the Grammy Awards Gift Lounge during the 56th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 
Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage
Singer Gloria Gaynor attends the Grammy Awards Gift Lounge during the 56th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Gloria Gaynor, known as the “first lady of disco” for her 1970s mega hit  “I Will Survive,” is doing her part in helping Texans recover from deadly Hurricane Harvey.

>> Read more trending news

Gaynor tweeted a new version of the song early Wednesday, hoping to support and inspire storm victims.

Here’s how she changed the lyrics.

“At first we were afraid, we were petrified
Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in floodwaters this high
We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane
Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain
But we will strive
And you'll survive
With all our love and help and praise we will stand strongly by your side
We are your neighbors, tried and true
And we'll do all we can for you
And you'll survive
You will survive
You will survive”

>> Related: Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms

The song “I Will Survive,” known as both a disco and gay anthem, was released in 1978 and soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually going platinum.

It won the Grammy Award in 1980 for Best Disco Recording.

>> Related: Harvey’s aftermath: Houston perseveres through immense loss (live updates)

VH1 also ranked the song No. 1 on its list of the 100 greatest dance songs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation