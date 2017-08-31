Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Singer Gloria Gaynor attends the Grammy Awards Gift Lounge during the 56th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Gloria Gaynor, known as the “first lady of disco” for her 1970s mega hit “I Will Survive,” is doing her part in helping Texans recover from deadly Hurricane Harvey.

Gaynor tweeted a new version of the song early Wednesday, hoping to support and inspire storm victims.

Here’s how she changed the lyrics.

“At first we were afraid, we were petrified

Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in floodwaters this high

We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane

Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain

But we will strive

And you'll survive

With all our love and help and praise we will stand strongly by your side

We are your neighbors, tried and true

And we'll do all we can for you

And you'll survive

You will survive

You will survive”

The song “I Will Survive,” known as both a disco and gay anthem, was released in 1978 and soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, eventually going platinum.

It won the Grammy Award in 1980 for Best Disco Recording.

VH1 also ranked the song No. 1 on its list of the 100 greatest dance songs.