Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after beating Croatia's Marin Cilic in the Men's Singles final match on day thirteen at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Sunday, July 16, 2017.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Swiss tennis champ Roger Federer pulled off a record eighth victory in the men’s final at Wimbledon Sunday, beating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

“Winning today is just being healthy,” Federer said in a post-victory interview at Wimbledon. “It feels great and it means the world to me … It’s magical, really. I can’t believe it, yet.”

“It’s just belief that I can achieve such heights, and you know, I wasn’t sure I was ever going to be here again in another final after last year.”

It took just 1 hour and 41 minutes for Federer to clinch the final match, surpassing William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, who were tied for the most Wimbledon men’s titles at seven each since the beginning of the event back in 1877.

“I always believed I could come back and do it again, and if you believe you can go really, really far in your life, and I think I did that, and I’m happy,” Federer said after his historic win.

“I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am for the eighth. It’s fantastic.”

At 35, Federer is the oldest champion at the All England Club, according to ESPN, winning his second Grand Slam of the year. He has now won 19 Grand Slams in his career.