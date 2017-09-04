WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams (R) hugs sister Venus Williams after winning the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Venus Williams is thrilled with her new niece, after sister, Serena Williams, welcomed her first child on Friday.

Just before her winning her third-round match against Greece’s Maria Sakkara, Williams talked with ESPN about how it feels to become an aunt again, saying, “I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

During her post-match press conference, Williams asked that all questions be tennis-related, rather than family-related.

“I’m definitely available to answer questions about tennis,” she said. “That’s all right now.”

However, as reporters continued asking questions about her sister and her new baby, Williams noted, “We always talk. We always talk, so she’s always encouraging me. Yeah, from every step of the way, every match, always.”

Williams also confirmed she had spoken to her sister right before the match and called their conversation “motivational.”

While the tennis champ advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday, Serena welcomed her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

The couple became engaged in December and announced their pregnancy in April when Serena accidentally shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Snapchat.