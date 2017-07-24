Sign in with your existing account
‘Wonder Woman II’ in the works after smashing success of part one
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Actress Gal Gadot arrives for the premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" held at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
By
Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A sequel to the summer blockbuster “Wonder Woman” is in the works; at least, that’s the word following a weird Warner Bros. flash card announcement at Comic-Con over the weekend.
>> Read more trending news
The studio flashed a title card with the words “Wonder Woman II” during a “Justice League"panel, according to CBS News.
Lead actor Gal Gadot is expected to reprise her role as the crime fighting superhero, but’s it’s unknown whether Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel.
>> Related: “Wonder Woman’ breaks box office records, makes history
“Wonder Woman” has grossed $398 million at the North American box office since opening in early June.
