Why won’t Joel Osteen open his huge Houston church as a storm shelter?

Joel Osteen is being criticized by some on social media for closing his megachurch as hurricane Harvey brings flooding to Houston.

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Author and evangelist Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, is coming in for criticism after posting messages of prayer, with many demanding to know why the megachurch hasn’t been turned into a shelter for storm refugees.

Maybe you can also open your gigantic church to shelter some of the victims? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 28, 2017

Are you planning on opening your complex for use by those affected by Hurricane Harvey? — Kim Bannerman (@kmbannerman) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen why aren't you opening ur doors? Houston needs you. Practice what you preach — sylvia flores (@sylflo) August 28, 2017

The facility’s Facebook page posted an announcement that the historic flooding ravaging Houston have rendered the facility inaccessible and have suggested people seek other options:

Those who have been able reach the site explain in their own posts why the church isn’t able to function as a shelter at the moment. It’s also partially underwater:



Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8 — Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017