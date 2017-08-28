Now Playing
Hurricane Harvey Relief

Posted: August 28, 2017

Why won’t Joel Osteen open his huge Houston church as a storm shelter?

Joel Osteen is being criticized by some on social media for closing his megachurch as hurricane Harvey brings flooding to Houston.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Getty Images
By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON —

Author and evangelist Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, is coming in for criticism after posting messages of prayer, with many demanding to know why the megachurch hasn’t been turned into a shelter for storm refugees.

The facility’s Facebook page posted an announcement that the historic flooding ravaging Houston have rendered the facility inaccessible and have suggested people seek other options:

Those who have been able reach the site explain in their own posts why the church isn’t able to function as a shelter at the moment. It’s also partially underwater:

