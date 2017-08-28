Sign in with your existing account
Why won’t Joel Osteen open his huge Houston church as a storm shelter?
Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Getty Images
Joel Osteen is being criticized by some on social media for closing his megachurch as hurricane Harvey brings flooding to Houston.
By
Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HOUSTON
—
Author and evangelist Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, is coming in for criticism after posting messages of prayer, with many demanding to know why the megachurch hasn’t been turned into a shelter for storm refugees.
The facility’s Facebook page
posted an announcement that the historic flooding ravaging Houston have rendered the facility inaccessible and have suggested people seek other options:
Those who have been able reach the site explain in their own posts why the church isn’t able to function as a shelter at the moment. It’s also partially underwater:
