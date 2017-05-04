Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

Video shows Ivanka Trump dance with her sons after a long day at work

Pool/Getty Images
7 things to know about Ivanka Trump

By Alex Thomas, Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

On Thursday morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump warmed fans’ hearts with a video that she uploaded to her personal Instagram page. In the video, Ivanka comes home after a long day at work and dances with her two sons, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 1.

Trump also used the Instagram post to plug her new book “Women Who Work” and linked to an article on workingmother.com entitled, “10 Times Ivanka Trump Gets Real About Working Motherhood in Her New Book.”

The article painted Trump, who is also mother to 5-year-old Arabella, as an extremely hard-working mom with statements like “work-life balance doesn’t exist, even for Ivanka” and “she prefers short vacations.”

The book was released on May 2.

Ivanka has risen to prominence in her father’s administration, and her house with husband Jared Kushner in the upscale D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama is a regular tourist attraction, which Town & Country Magazine covered in April.

