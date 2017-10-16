Tom Petty buried at famous cemetery in private funeral service

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Family and friends gathered Monday at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California to bid a final farewell to legendary rocker Tom Petty, People magazine reported.

Petty died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 2 at the age of 66.

The grounds of the shrine are just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean on Sunset Boulevard, and includes a temple, windmill chapel and meditation garden. The sanctuary also includes a spring-fed lake, waterfalls, and wildlife.

The funeral for George Harrison, the iconic Beatle and Petty’s Traveling Wilburys band mate, was held at the shrine in 2001, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

There’s no word on who attended Petty’s private burial, but the musician’s daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty shared scenes from the day on Instagram.

The music community and fans around the world were grief-stricken with word of Petty’s sudden and unexpected death. Numerous tributes have poured in and musicians have been playing Petty’s music at concerts and shows, honoring his memory.