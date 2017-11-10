Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Getty Images

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have spoken out in favor of gun control in an interview with "Billboard."

By Hunter Kelly, RareCountry.com

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill see a difference between the promise of the right to bear arms covered in the United States Bill of Rights and the right of citizens to possess military-level assault weapons.

In a new “Billboard” interview conducted just two weeks after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, McGraw and Hill are emerging as the most famous country stars yet to call for what McGraw calls “common sense” gun control.

McGraw explains that he is a bird hunter, so he’s not calling for a ban on all guns.

“I love to wing-shoot. However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control,” McGraw said. “They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill adds that they knew a lot of people who were on the ground in Las Vegas during the massacre.

“The doctors that (treated) the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right,” she said. “Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians.”

McGraw and Hill are definitely in the minority when it comes to country stars speaking out in favor of gun control. According to Billboard, country stars tend to be more liberal than their fan base, but keep their opinions to themselves to avoid dividing fans. Hill feels there are plenty of folks who need to take a role in this issue.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth,” she said. “We all want a safe country.”

The full interview, in which McGraw and Hill discuss their path to stardom, touring and more, can be read at Billboard.com.