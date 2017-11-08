Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict expecting second child

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Getty Images

\Actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are expecting their second child.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tia Mowry is pregnant with her second child.

The actress, TV chef and cookbook author made the announcement in the form of a sweet Instagram post. The photo shows Mowry cradling her baby bump as her husband of 9 years, actor Cory Hardrict, and their six-year-old son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, kiss her belly.

>> Read more trending news

The 39-year-old, known for her roles in “The Game” and “Sister Sister,” captioned the post with four emoji hearts.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Mowry’s twin sister, fellow actress and co-host of “The Real,” Tamera Mowry-Housley, beamed with excitement at the news on Twitter.

Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

“Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!” she wrote.

Mowry-Housley is already an aunt to Cree. Mowry is aunt to her sister’s children, Aden John Tanner Housley, 4, and Ariah Talea Housley, 2.



In 2013, Mowry told E! News a second child was a possibility.

“It's something that we’re talking about on a daily basis, so...we'll see,” Mowry said.

The actress struggles with endometriosis, which she worried would make getting pregnant for the first time a challenge. According to the National Institutes of Health U.S. National Library of Medicine, endometriosis is a disease in which tissue that normally grows inside the uterus grows outside of it. Mowry was diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

“Endometriosis basically grows from inflammation,” Mowry told People in 2016.

“(We’re) trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it,” she told the publication at the time of having another child. “I don’t want to be let down.”

Mowry said by changing her diet after meeting with her doctor, her symptoms have gotten much better.

“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she wrote in her cookbook. “Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just twelve months, Cory came to visit me in Atlanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!”