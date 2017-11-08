Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict expecting second child

\Actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are expecting their second child.
The actress, TV chef and cookbook author made the announcement in the form of a sweet Instagram post. The photo shows Mowry cradling her baby bump as her husband of 9 years, actor Cory Hardrict, and their six-year-old son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, kiss her belly.
“(We’re) trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it,” she told the publication at the time of having another child. “I don’t want to be let down.”
Mowry said by changing her diet after meeting with her doctor, her symptoms have gotten much better.
“The cherry on top of this dairy-free sundae is that I got pregnant. Quickly,” she wrote in her cookbook. “Given all of my health issues, I hadn’t expected it to happen so fast — if at all — but after I’d been following my new regimen for just twelve months, Cory came to visit me in Atlanta, and a few weeks later, we got the happy news!”
