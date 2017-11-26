Fred Lee/Getty Images

Doctor Jennifer Arnold and husband, Bill Klein, of "The Little Couple" were guests on a morning TV show in December of 2014.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

The star of TLC’s “The Little Couple,” Dr. Jennifer Arnold, is getting into the holiday spirit, sharing a photo of her children, Will and Zoey, and the family’s Christmas tree.

>> Read more trending news

“After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came,” Arnold captioned the photo that featured her daughter Zoey decorating the family’s Christmas tree. “LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas,” she continued, before adding the hashtag of her show: #littlepeople.

After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came... LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Arnold also shared a photo from the previous evening that featured Zoey and her brother Will in their festive pajamas in front of the un-decorated tree. “Can’t wait to trim this tree!,” she wrote.

Can’t wait to trim this tree! #newhouse #littlecouple #christmastree A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

>> Related: Why The Little Couple’ struggled to bond with their adopted kids

The family recently moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., so Arnold could take a job as medical director of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Simulation Center. Just months after the big move, the family said they are finally settled and “in a great place.”

Things weren’t always great for the family. In 2013, Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer following a failed pregnancy. She and Klein were just finalizing the adoptions of Will and Zoey at the time. Following the diagnosis, Zoey had a hard time bonding with the family, as she was raised in an orphanage with limited access to others.

Arnold has said Zoey wanted nothing to do with the family to begin with.

Will had his own set of physical challenges and underwent surgeries to help with his hearing.

>> Related: Woman who infamously drowned her kids in lake leading a dangerous life in prison

Despite the challenges, things are getting better for the family, and the couple is happy with the progress they have made.