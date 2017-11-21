Now Playing
Posted: November 21, 2017

The Eagles announce 2018 tour with Jimmy Buffett, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton

Comments
The Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry. The band will go on a North American tour in 2018.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images/Getty Images
The Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry. The band will go on a North American tour in 2018.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Eagles are going on tour two years after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the band has announced stadium tour dates for 2018, beginning with a Chicago stop March 14.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will join The Eagles for four of the eight announced dates so far, Rolling Stone reported. Chris Stapleton will open the band’s June 23 show in Philadelphia. James Taylor and his All-Star Band will open two dates -- July 26 in Washington and July 28 in Minneapolis.

Deacon Frey will fill in his late father’s spot in the band as he joins Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and country music icon Vince Gill on tour. In June, it was announced that Gill and Frey would share vocal duties on songs Glenn Frey once led.

Most tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tour dates and ticket options can be found at The Eagles website.

The 2018 tour dates announcced so far can be seen below.

March 14 in Chicago at United Center 

March 23 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena 

April 14 in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium with Jimmy Buffett

April 21 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium with Jimmy Buffett 

May 10 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena 

June 23 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium with Chris Stapleton 

June 28 in Denver at Coors Field with Jimmy Buffett 

June 30 in Minneapolis at Target Field with Jimmy Buffett 

July 15 in Toronto at Air Canada Centre 

July 20 in Boston at TD Garden 

July 26 in Washington at Nationals Park with James Taylor) 

July 28 in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park with James Taylor

