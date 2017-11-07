Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 07, 2017

Terry Crews responds when woman’s bank wouldn’t let her put his face on debit card

Comments
Actor Terry Crews tweeted approval for a woman to use an image of his character from
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images
Actor Terry Crews tweeted approval for a woman to use an image of his character from "Everybody Hates Chris" on her bank card.

By Christabel Duah, Rare.us

When Twitter user Darrel Kennedy wanted to change the photo on her debit card to inspire more frugality, she went with Terry Crews’s notoriously penny-pinching character Julius from the UPN/The CW show “Everybody Hates Chris.”

>> Read more trending news

After her bank denied her request, Kennedy decided to take it up with someone with some sway -- Terry Crews himself.

“They rejected my request because they said i (sic) needed written approval from @terrycrews,” Kennedy tweeted, asking her followers to retweet her post or tag the actor.

Crews got word of the tweet and replied, “I approve. Signed, Terry Crews.”

Crews played the infamously cheap dad on the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2005 to 2009. In one episode, Crews’s character forced his family members to take wild home remedies instead of seeing a doctor.

For a meme-worthy tip to save money, having Julius printed on your actual card is definitely a step up from carrying his picture in your wallet. Whichever way you prefer seeing the character’s face, the goal is the same: to hold onto your income.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation