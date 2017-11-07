Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images

Actor Terry Crews tweeted approval for a woman to use an image of his character from "Everybody Hates Chris" on her bank card.

When Twitter user Darrel Kennedy wanted to change the photo on her debit card to inspire more frugality, she went with Terry Crews’s notoriously penny-pinching character Julius from the UPN/The CW show “Everybody Hates Chris.”

After her bank denied her request, Kennedy decided to take it up with someone with some sway -- Terry Crews himself.

“They rejected my request because they said i (sic) needed written approval from @terrycrews,” Kennedy tweeted, asking her followers to retweet her post or tag the actor.

Crews got word of the tweet and replied, “I approve. Signed, Terry Crews.”

Crews played the infamously cheap dad on the sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2005 to 2009. In one episode, Crews’s character forced his family members to take wild home remedies instead of seeing a doctor.

For a meme-worthy tip to save money, having Julius printed on your actual card is definitely a step up from carrying his picture in your wallet. Whichever way you prefer seeing the character’s face, the goal is the same: to hold onto your income.