Posted: December 06, 2017
Tennis great Serena Williams stopped for speeding in Florida
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against her sister Venus Williams on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
By
Rachel Frazin, Palm Beach Post
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
—
Tennis star Serena Williams
received a speeding ticket Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida Highway Patrol records show.
Williams was cited for going 86 mph in a 65 mph zone on
southbound Interstate 95 near 45th Street just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Williams, a longtime Palm Beach Gardens resident was fined $281, according to a copy of the ticket posted online.
Williams has won
23 Grand Slam titles, the second highest of any female tennis great.
Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also received a speeding ticket in October on
Interstate 95 south of Indiantown Road and was fined $131, according to a copy of his ticket.
