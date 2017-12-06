Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 06, 2017

Tennis great Serena Williams stopped for speeding in Florida

Comments
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against her sister Venus Williams on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against her sister Venus Williams on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.

By Rachel Frazin, Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —

Tennis star Serena Williams received a speeding ticket Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida Highway Patrol records show.

>> Read more trending news

Williams was cited for going 86 mph in a 65 mph zone on southbound Interstate 95 near 45th Street just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Williams, a longtime Palm Beach Gardens resident was fined $281, according to a copy of the ticket posted online.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, the second highest of any female tennis great.

>> Related: Serena Williams plays tennis for first time since giving birth, wedding

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, also received a speeding ticket in October on Interstate 95 south of Indiantown Road and was fined $131, according to a copy of his ticket.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation