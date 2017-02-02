Taylor Swift wins case against DJ in groping suit

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A jury has sided with singer Taylor Swift in her lawsuit against radio DJ David Mueller.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Mueller was ordered by Judge William J. Martinez to pay Swift a symbolic $1.

>> Read more trending news

The news comes after Martinez threw out Mueller’s counter suit against Swift in which he claimed he was falsely accused and that she got him fired. That suit was thrown out Friday.

Swift’s suit came from a 2013 incident in which Swift said Mueller groped her during a photo op at a meet-and-greet before one of her concerts.

The jury of six women and two men deliberated for a few hours, USA Today reported.

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,” Swift said in a statement issued by her publicist, Tree Paine.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”



The jury also found Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and the singer’s radio handler, Frank Bell were not responsible for Mueller’s firing and had the right to contact Mueller’s supervisors about the incident.