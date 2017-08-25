Taylor Swift teams up with UPS to promote new ‘Reputation’ album

UPS

UPS has partnered with Taylor Swift to roll out trucks promoting the singer's new album "Reputation."

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPS will roll out delivery trucks with an image of Taylor Swift on them as part of an unusual partnership for the launch of the singer’s new album.

Some UPS delivery trucks will have an image on their sides of the cover of Swift’s upcoming album, “Reputation.”

The trucks will first roll out on Saturday, Aug. 26 in Atlanta, Nashville and New York City.

According to a company news release, those who take a picture of one of the trucks “at a safe distance” and tag @ups and #TaylorSwiftDelivery in their social media post “may receive an improved opportunity to buy Taylor Swift tickets.”

UPS says it will deliver CDs of Swift’s new album to retailers “at a precise moment in time,” along with deliveries of online orders to consumers.

UPS says it has partnered with Swift as far back as 2006, when the singer was 16 and launching her first single, “Tim McGraw.”

“Reputation” will be released Nov. 10.