By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Taylor Swift made an unscheduled appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show Monday to help comfort the grieving host.

Fallon canceled last week’s tapings of “The Tonight Show” following the Nov. 4 death of his mother, Gloria Fallon.

During his return, Fallon briefly acknowledged his loss, tearing up while sharing a childhood memory of his mother squeezing his hand three times to say, “I love you.”

Swift showed up to play her reflective new ballad, “New Year’s Day,” which includes the lyric, “squeeze my hand three times in the back of a taxi.”

After her performance, the singer wrapped Fallon in a hug and waved to the audience.

Mike DiCenzo, a producer and writer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” explained on Twitter that they asked Swift to perform “on a complete whim” since she was in town from doing “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend and “she said yes with zero hesitation.”

DiCenzo gave more insight into the taping and Swift’s perfomance in a thread of tweets. He also said that Fallon’s story about his childhood memory with his mother was something no one on staff knew about.

“I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it,” DiCenzo tweeted. “It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. ‘Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you,’ Taylor sang.”

Watch the performance below.

On Monday, Swift announced a 2018 stadium tour to support her new album, “Reputation.” Tickets to the general public will go on sale Dec. 13.