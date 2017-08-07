Taylor Swift expected to take the stand in trial over groping incident 

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

A few moments at a backstage photo session four years ago are about to be relived, as jury selection got underway Monday in Denver in a pair of lawsuits brought by pop star Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey she accused of groping her.

Radio host David Mueller sued the singer-songwriter, contending he was falsely accused and that Swift should have called police instead of his bosses, who fired him soon after the encounter in June of 2013. He’s seeking up to $3 million in damages.

Swift counter-sued, claiming Mueller sexually assaulted her, setting up the civil trial where she is expected to testify amid tightened courthouse security.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the case that could last up to two weeks. It is unlikely either side will settle, according to court documents.

Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1, while holding Mueller responsible and “serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,” her lawsuit says.

Mueller is also expected to testify, along with Mueller’s former boss and members of Swift’s entourage.

Mueller, then 51, was a morning host at a country music station when he was assigned to attend Swift’s concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Mueller was backstage with his girlfriend when they met with Swift, then 23, in a curtained enclosure. They posed for a photo and left.

Later, Swift’s bodyguard confronted Mueller with the allegation that he had reached under the singer’s dress and grabbed her buttocks.

Mueller denied the allegation and asked that they call the police. He and his girlfriend were escorted out of the arena, and a member of Swift’s team called his boss.

Swift never went to the police. She tried to keep the situation “discreet and quiet and confidential” and was upset by Mueller’s claim that “for some reason she might have some incentive to actually fabricate this story,” her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, has argued in court.

Mueller’s attorney, Gabriel McFarland, argued that Mueller may have been misidentified after someone else touched Swift.

Swift’s mother and a member of her team are also defendants in Mueller’s lawsuit.