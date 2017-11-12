Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 12, 2017

Talk of a Spice Girls reunion in the works for 2018

Comments
The Spice Girls from left, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B. Reports indicate there could be a reunion in the works for the popular 1990s-era girl group.
Getty Images
The Spice Girls from left, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B. Reports indicate there could be a reunion in the works for the popular 1990s-era girl group.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

The five original members of the 1990s-era British girl group the Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite in 2018, according to The Sun.

>> Read more trending news

Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, have allegedly been taking part in secret talks regarding a potential reunion since the summer, with a 2018 date now agreed for a reunion. The group are also said to have agreed to a one-off TV special, also slated for 2018.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” a source told The Sun. “As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.

“And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion,” the source added.

Back in 2016, Mel C spoke about a potential reunion with the BBC, but she said it wouldn’t be the same without all five members.

“If there’s a piece missing, it’s not the full picture; we weren’t just a band with interchangeable parts,” she said.

>> Related: ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot won’t do a sequel if alleged sexual harasser Brett Ratner is involved

“Obviously I love the girls and totally respect what they want to go on to do, but to me, Spice Girls is a five-piece.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation