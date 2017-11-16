Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/Getty Images

Actor Sylvester Stallone and his then-bodyguard Michael De Luca have reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in 1986, according to a Daily Mail report.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sylvester Stallone has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1986.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the alleged victim filed a police report and claimed the actor, then 40 years old, sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Las Vegas. Stallone’s bodyguard, Michael De Luca, was also involved in the assault, the accuser said, according to the report. Stallone was in the city filming “Over the Top,” the report said.

The unnamed teenager said she was threatened not to tell anyone about the incident. The Daily Mail, which reported it obtained a copy of the original police report, said the teen said she was “humiliated and ashamed” and did not press charges against Stallone or the De Luca as a result.

The report alleges that retired Las Vegas Metro Police Department Detective Sgt. John Samolovitch, who was in change of the department’s sexual assault unit, confirmed that the police report “is in fact a true copy of the original report.”



A representative for Stallone says the report is not true.



“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” Stallone’s spokeswoman, Michelle Bega, told People in a statement. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”