Posted: November 05, 2017

Southern rocker Gregg Allman’s music honored at UGA football game

In this May 6, 2016 photo, Greg Allman performs at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Oka. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, the musician died at his home in Savannah Georgia of complications from liver cancer.  
TOM GILBERT/AP
In this May 6, 2016 photo, Greg Allman performs at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Oka. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, the musician died at his home in Savannah Georgia of complications from liver cancer.  

By Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Iconic southern rocker Gregg Allman was honored during Saturday’s University of Georgia football game in Athens with a special halftime performance.

The University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band performed a trio of the late musicians’s songs while recipients of the Gregg Allman Scholarship were recognized.

The scholarship was established in 2014 by Allman in partnership with the UGA Music Business Program. The Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund is awarded to students attending the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.

Allman died in May at his home in Savannah at the age of 69 from complications of liver cancer.

