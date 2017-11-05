Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 05, 2017
Southern rocker Gregg Allman’s music honored at UGA football game
TOM GILBERT/AP
In this May 6, 2016 photo, Greg Allman performs at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa, Oka. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, the musician died at his home in Savannah Georgia of complications from liver cancer.
By
Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Iconic southern rocker
Gregg Allman was honored during Saturday’s University of Georgia football game in Athens with a special halftime performance.
>> Read more trending news
The University of Georgia Redcoat Marching Band performed a trio of the late musicians’s songs while recipients of the
Gregg Allman Scholarship were recognized.
The scholarship was established in 2014 by Allman in partnership with the UGA Music Business Program. The
Gregg Allman Scholarship Fund is awarded to students attending the Hugh Hodgson School of Music.
>> Related: Gregg Allman's final album, 'Southern Blood,' debuts on several Billboard charts
Allman
died in May at his home in Savannah at the age of 69 from complications of liver cancer.
