Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Actress Jennifer Garner attends the premiere of ‘The Tribes of Palos Verdes’ at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Actress Jennifer Garner ended her relationship with husband Ben Affleck in 2015, but the actress said she’s still “not interested in dating” other men.

>> Read more trending news

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids,” Garner told Australia’s News.com.au.

“I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, ‘No thank you!’,” she said.

Garner also commented on the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, which Affleck himself was caught up in when it was revealed that he had clumsily groped an MTV presenter in 2003.

“We can’t lump all men into [the same category],” she said. “We can’t just assume that every man has done something awful or that every man is guilty; due process is important and has to take place.”

>> Related: Ben Affleck might be hanging up his Batman cape and the internet is suggesting some interesting replacements

Garner and Affleck separated in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage — although the divorce was not officially finalized until 2017. No specific reason was given for the split, but multiple reports of Affleck’s infidelity began to emerge in the aftermath, one of which claimed Affleck had been having an affair with the nanny of their three children, Christine Ouzounian — an allegation Affleck denied.

Another accusation alleged that Affleck and his current partner, “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, started seeing each other long before they became official and while they were still married to their respective spouses.

>> Related: Report: After separation, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner filing for divorce

Garner recently spent a lot of time promoting her latest movie, “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” which is based on 1998 Joy Nicholson novel. Garner plays a distressed mother whose husband (Justin Kirk) abandons her for another woman shortly after they move to the swanky beach community of Palos Verdes, California, with their two teenage children (played by Maika Monroe and Cody Fern).