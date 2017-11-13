Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the most controversial figures in American history, O.J. Simpson — who was released from a Nevada prison in October after serving time for armed robbery and assault — has been kicked out of a Las Vegas casino and banned for life for being belligerent, TMZ reports.

>> Read more trending news

Simpson was reportedly inebriated at the Cosmopolitan in Vegas and became disruptive. TMZ said Simpson “was angry at hotel staff, and glasses broke at the bar.” Simpson was escorted off the premises by security and was banned for life from the property.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne confirmed to the Associated Press that Simpson was banned, but denied Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent. He also said the Cosmopolitan gave no reason for the ban.

Since he’s been out of prison, Simpson has reportedly frequented bars and other social gatherings in Las Vegas.

https://t.co/izCe3age73#OJSimpson Reportedly Booted From #LasVegas Hotel After Drunken Disturbance



Hey maybe he'll keep up these antics and eventually get himself locked back up 😂👍 — Christine💋 (@USAloveGOD) November 9, 2017

It’s unclear whether the incident will affect his parole standing in any way. LaVergne said Simpson met with his parole officer, who confirmed that Simpson was not under the influence of any substances.

>> Related: The Juice is loose, again: video shows O.J. Simpson released from prison

TMZ recently shared this video of Vegas hotel and casino mogul Steve Wynn addressing the situation. “He’s too much excitement for us,” Wynn said when asked if Simpson should be allowed in his casinos.