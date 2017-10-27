Simon Cowell is reportedly hospitalized after accident in his home

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images/Getty Images

Simon Cowell was reportedly hospitalized after falling in his London home.

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Simon Cowell was reportedly carried out of his London home on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital following an accident.

A source reportedly told The Sun, “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

The source said emergency services carried him out of his house on a stretcher and into the hospital while he was wearing a neck brace.

Cowell underwent tests in the hospital and reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

People reported later Friday that Cowell had been released from the hospital. He was photographed giving a thumbs0up to cameras when he returned home.

“I’ve got a bit of concussion. I feel better now,” he said, thanking fans for their support.

Cowell isn’t sure if he’ll be well enough to tape the “X Factor” on Saturday.

“I will be back, but I don’t know about tomorrow,” he said.